'Chased Us, Abused Us:' Women Forcibly Filmed by TV Channels Outside Chennai Pub

The Tamil news channels forcibly filmed women exiting the pub, and allegedly passed lewd comments at their attire.
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
Video Editors: Puneet Bhatia, Abhishek Sharma
“When we came out, there were several TV cameras with flashlights covering us. When we tried to hide our faces, the cameramen were abusive, and in filthy language, [they] shouted at us," alleged one of the women in her complaint on Tuesday, 21 November to the Chennai Police days after ruckus outside a pub involving local TV channels.
"No case has been filed yet. The investigation is underway," Christine Jayaseelan, ACP, Chennai Police, told The Quint.
The incident has sparked outrage on social media, with many questioning why the women pub-goers were targeted, as well as the misogynistic and misleading nature of the coverage of the incident by the media.
In her complaint accessed by The News Minute, the woman further said, "We were scared for our life and safety and ran helter-skelter. Even then the cameramen were chasing us."
The Quint has reached out to the TV channels, but is yet to receive their responses. The article will be updated as and when they respond.
The Saidapet Police, speaking to The Indian Express, said that a group of men allegedly wanted to enter the pub in an 'inebriated state' at 11:30 pm. However, the pub reportedly refused to take their order as it was closing time (in accordance with the curfew time for pubs to operate in Chennai).
“The group then sat outside and said they would beat up any customer who exited. They waited for a long time outside. Later, a media person arrived at the pub. He asked what the ruckus was about and tried to enter,” an employee of the pub told The News Minute.
There is no clarity over the action taken against the group of men. The Quint has reached out to Saidapet Police regarding the same.
Things took a turn for the worse when the women exiting the pub started to be allegedly filmed by the TV crew who had arrived on the scene to cover what they termed as a 'pub raid'.
“The cameramen who were shooting the girls were highly abusive and thrust their camera in the women’s faces, including my wife. Subsequently, we managed to reach our vehicle and got away from the place,” the complainant said, reported The News Minute.
Purported videos of the incident showed the camera crew chasing the women, filming them without their consent, and passing remarks about the way they had dressed.
The posts carried suggestive captions like – "All-night alcohol party was busted", "half-dressed women running out of pubs"m "please leave, here's what ladies did at night", according to a report by The News Minute.
According to The News Minute, Polimer News described the incident as, “Chennayil bar-il soundudan ladies looties, ravundu kettiya police, nikamma odu, nikamma odu”.
This translates to, “Women in Chennai bar partied loudly but ran away when cops entered."
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)