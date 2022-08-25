5 Yoga Poses for Stronger Core Muscles

People who do not practice yoga often assume that yoga is mainly for relaxing and that it doesn't offer as much benefits as a workout. While a few forms of yoga may involve less physical exertion, others can be rigorous, thus helping our muscles engage and become stronger.

Yoga is so diverse that you can find poses to suit every need and goal, either to relax or break a sweat. It is better to switch between yoga poses that help engage the entire body and at times the ones that target specific muscles.

Here are a few yoga poses that can help engage the core muscles and thus strengthen them.