10 Signs and Symptoms Of Heat Stroke

1. Extreme headache- Too much heat exposure often causes headaches, and also trigger some people's migraines.

2. Extreme thirst and dehydration - With the approaching sun stroke, people who get affected tend to feel extreme thirst, as well as dehydrated and clammy. The body starts to produce excessive sweat in some cases with a bid to cool itself down.

3. Rapid heartrate- During a heat stroke, the person tends to experience faster than normal pulse, and they can also feel their veins throbbing.

4. Hyperventilation- Other symptoms of a heatstroke include shortness of breath and rapid heavy breathing.

5. Nausea- The headache, fast pulse, and lack of oxygen from hyperventilation makes the person feel nauseated.

6. Altered mental state or behavior- Prolonged exposure to heat also causes irritability, that makes people feel angry, irrational, and even delirious.

7. Slurred speech- Another sign of an approaching heatstroke is slurred speech, where the person's word become incoherent and garbled.

8. Muscle cramps- One of the earlier and less noticed symptoms of sun stroke is the muscle cramps, which often is mistaken as random muscle pain or cramps.

9. Weakness and fainting- Overheating of the body makes it work more than normal, creating more fatigue and weakness, and further lead to fainting.

10. No sweating- One counterintuitive symptom of a heat stroke is no sweating despite the heat, indicating that the body has lost too much of its water to make any more sweat, or its natural cooling mechanism is now failing.