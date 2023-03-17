World Sleep Day 2023: Theme, Significance & Why Is It Celebrated on 17 March?

World Sleep Day is observed annually on 17 March to create awareness about the importance of sleep, and sleep related issues that are affecting the health of individuals. Every year, the World Sleep Day is observed on Friday, prior to Spring Vernal Equinox of each year.

A global awareness event of World Sleep Day is held annually by World Sleep Society since 2008. One of the primary reasons behind holding this event is to educate people about the significance of sleep, and lessen the burden on society created by sleep disorders by providing better management and prevention measures.

Let us read about the theme of World Sleep Day 2023, its significance, and the reason why it is celebrated on 17 March.