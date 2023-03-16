World Sleep Day 2023: Date, and Importance of Sleep for Good Health

World sleep day is celebrated on 17 March 2023 and it aims to raise awareness about the importance of sleep. The event is organized every year by the world sleep day committee under the world sleep society. The world sleep day is celebrated on the Friday before the spring vernal equinox, the equinox before the March equinox. The date of world sleep day changes every year. The day aims to reduce the burden of sleep related disorders.

Sleep is a necessity and not a luxury. Lack of sleep can affect the eating habits, work, and overall health. It is important that we begin to prioritize our sleep so that we are fresh and charged for the entire day. A goodnight's sleep is important for your physical, mental, and emotional well-being.

Let's know the importance of sleep and how can it be beneficial for our health.