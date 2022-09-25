World Pharmacist Day 2022: Theme, Quotes, Posters, & WhatsApp Status

Read about World Pharmacist Day 2022 here.
(Photo: iStock)
World Pharmacist Day is celebrated on 25 September 2022 every year. It is observed to raise awareness about the contribution of pharmacists to the healthcare system and encourage more youngsters to choose pharmacy as their profession. Most people don't even have an idea of what pharmacists actually do. Pharmacists are people in the healthcare industry who provide prescribed and non-prescribed drugs to people in need.
On the occasion of World Pharmacist Day, let's have a quick look at the theme, quotes, posters, and WhatsApp status for World Pharmacist Day 2022.
The World Pharmacist Day 2022 theme is "Pharmacy united in action for a healthier world." The theme aims to emphasise the united effort of global pharmacists to improve the healthcare sector.
“Water, air, and cleanness are the chief articles in my pharmacy.” – Napoleon Bonaparte
"The marvelous pharmacy that was designed by nature and placed into our being by the universal architect produces most of the medicines we need." – Norman Cousins
"Pharmacists have and will continue to affect in positive ways our nation's health care system and lead from many types of positions and in many practice settings." – Paul W. Abramowitz
"The best and most efficient pharmacy is within your own system." – Robert Peale
Happy World Pharmacist Day 2022.
World Pharmacist Day WhatsApp status.
World Pharmacist Day poster.
1. A pharmacist cares for you and serves you. We should thank them. Happy World Pharmacists Day!
2. Pharmacists should be considered as a source of knowledge, advice, and help. Happy World Pharmacists Day!
3. Pharmacists can help us with medicines if it is cold or cough, flu or viral. All thanks to the pharmacist who helps us in maintaining our health. Happy World Pharmacist Day!
4. We must appreciate the pharmacists for their kind gestures and service to the nation. Happy World Pharmacist Day!
5. Only a pharmacist has the art to read the prescriptions and get us the correct medicines without fail. Their small mistake can make a huge difference.
6. I appreciate the pharmacists for their kind gestures and good works to the nation and world at large. Happy World Pharmacists day.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)