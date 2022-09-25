World Pharmacist Day 2022: Theme, Quotes, Posters, & WhatsApp Status

1. A pharmacist cares for you and serves you. We should thank them. Happy World Pharmacists Day!

2. Pharmacists should be considered as a source of knowledge, advice, and help. Happy World Pharmacists Day!

3. Pharmacists can help us with medicines if it is cold or cough, flu or viral. All thanks to the pharmacist who helps us in maintaining our health. Happy World Pharmacist Day!

4. We must appreciate the pharmacists for their kind gestures and service to the nation. Happy World Pharmacist Day!

5. Only a pharmacist has the art to read the prescriptions and get us the correct medicines without fail. Their small mistake can make a huge difference.

6. I appreciate the pharmacists for their kind gestures and good works to the nation and world at large. Happy World Pharmacists day.