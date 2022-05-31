World No Tobacco Day 2022: Theme, History, and Significance

World No Tobacco Day is celebrated on 31 May every year.
World No Tobacco Day is celebrated on 31 May every year globally to raise awareness about the damage caused by the regular consumption of tobacco. Consumption of tobacco kills over 80 lakh people across the world every year. Tobacco not only costs human lives but also causes damage to the environment.
Consumption of tobacco is one of the factors that affect the efforts to achieve the UN-adopted sustainable development agenda by 2030. The aim is to reduce tobacco-related deaths by one-third by that time.
The theme for World No Tobacco Day 2022 is "Protect the Environment." It was in 1987 that the WHO member countries decided to observe World No Tobacco Day on 31 May every year.
Since then, this day is observed every year with a relevant theme. As per WHO, “The harmful impact of the tobacco industry on the environment is vast and growing adding unnecessary pressure to our planet's already scarce resources and fragile ecosystems.”
It was in the year 1997 that the World Health Assembly passed a resolution, WHA40.38. The resolution that was passed called upon declaring 7 April 1988, as 'World No Smoking Day'.
Resolution WHA42.19 was later passed in 1988, which then called for celebrating 'World No Tobacco Day' every year on 31 May.
The WHO has selected Jharkhand for the World No Tobacco Day (WNTD) Award-2022. India runs a National Tobacco Control Programme which aims to educate people about the impact of tobacco consumption on the overall health of the people. It also helps in the formation of policies and initiatives that help the country achieve its goal.
According to WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, people who smoke have up to 50 percent higher risk of developing diseases and even death due to coronavirus.
As per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the consumption and use of tobacco can cause four non-communicable diseases, which include cardiovascular disease, cancer, chronic lung disease, and diabetes.
