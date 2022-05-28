World Menstrual Hygiene Day 2022: Theme, History and Significance

Menstrual Hygiene Day (MH Day) is celebrated on 28 May every year, it falls on the day of the International Day of Action for Women's Health 2022 across the world.

The day is celebrated to highlight the importance of menstrual care and aims to raise awareness about the social issues and challenges faced by women during menstruation. It also highlights how many women don't have access to sanitary products and care.

On this occasion, let's have a look at the history, significance, and theme of world menstrual hygiene day 2022.