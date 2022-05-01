World Laughter Day 2022: Theme, History, and Significance

World Laughter Day is celebrated every first Sunday of May and this year it will be celebrated on 1 May. World Laughter Day is celebrated to raise awareness about laughter and its benefits to the people.

World Laughter Day is also celebrated with the aim to manifest world peace and build global consciousness through laughter. You might have heard people saying "laughter is the best medicine" and psychologists and doctors agree with it.

Research proves that there is a truth to this statement and laughter really helps people. Let's understand the history, significance, and theme for World Laughter Day 2022.

World Laughter Day 2022: Significance of Laughing

  • Laughter helps reduce pain

  • Helps to tolerate discomfort

  • Reduces blood sugar levels and improves glucose tolerance

  • Improves job performance

  • Promotes healthier marriages and intimate relationships

  • Synchronizes the brain of speakers and listeners

  • Restores a positive emotional balance among people

  • Improves the functioning of blood vessels which is good for the heart and brain

  • Relieves stress and helps the body to relax

  • Strengthens the immune system

  • Triggers the release of endorphins- the feel-good hormones.

  • Helps burn calories

World Laughter Day 2022: History

World Laughter Day was established by Dr Madan Kataria, the founder of the Laughter Yoga movement. The first event was held in Mumbai on 10 May 1998.

Dr Kataria started the Laughter Yoga movement based on the idea that facial expressions have an effect on emotions. Currently, there are about 5,000 Laughter Yoga clubs all across the world.

These laughter clubs regularly practice simple intentional laughter techniques to promote wellness and overall well-being.

World Laughter Day 2022: Theme

There is no theme for World Laughter Day this year and people are free to celebrate this day with their families from the comfort of their homes. You can attend a fun comedy show, a stand-up comedy event with your friends, or simply watch a comedy movie with your family.

