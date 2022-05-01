World Laughter Day 2022: Theme, History, and Significance

World Laughter Day is celebrated every first Sunday of May and this year it will be celebrated on 1 May. World Laughter Day is celebrated to raise awareness about laughter and its benefits to the people.

World Laughter Day is also celebrated with the aim to manifest world peace and build global consciousness through laughter. You might have heard people saying "laughter is the best medicine" and psychologists and doctors agree with it.

Research proves that there is a truth to this statement and laughter really helps people. Let's understand the history, significance, and theme for World Laughter Day 2022.