World Kidney Day 2022: Theme, Significance, Slogans, and Posters

World Kidney day is on 10 March in 2022.
(Image: iStock)
World Kidney day is celebrated on the second Thursday of March every year. This year World Kidney day will be celebrated on 10 March. It is celebrated to raise awareness about the importance of kidneys in our body and their functions.
This day also aims to educate people on protecting their kidneys from damage or any diseases. As per the reports, 01 in 10 people suffer from kidney-related disease globally.
World kidney day is a joint initiation of International Society of Nephrology (ISN) and the International Federation of Kidney Foundations (IFKF). Let's know about the theme and significance of this day.
The theme for World Kidney day 2022 is 'Kidney health for all'.
The WKD Joint Steering Committee aims to spread awareness about kidney health. It informs people about kidney diseases and other related issues like blood pressure, and the long term objectives of a treatment.
People are not aware of the cost for their kidney treatments which involves organ donors, kidney specialists, dialysis machine for every treatment, and so much more that goes behind these surgeries and treatment.
This day calls for scientists, doctors, nurses, physicians, health-policy experts, nephrology officials, government officials, etc to make policies and plan budget with more emphasis on kidney health.
World kidney day is an important health awareness day because chronic kidney conditions can lead to kidney failure and if left untreated can be life-threatening. Kidney transplant and dialysis becomes important at these stages to have a normal and longer life.
Kidney diseases progress slowly and have no signs or symptoms until the last stage.
People must know that chronic kidney conditions do not go over on their own and various blood or urine tests leads to diagnosis.
Early diagnosis of chronic kidney conditions are necessary else they can result in kidney failure.
An early diagnosis of Kidney conditions can save a life.
Be aware, be alert, protect your kidney and yourself.
The only way to prevent Chronic kidney conditions is regular tests and diagnosis.
Don't take a risk but a test to protect your kidneys
Awareness and Prevention can lead to long term protection
World Kidney Day is celebrated on second Thursday of March
Early diagnosis of chronic kidney conditions can prevent kidney failure
Happy world Kidney day
