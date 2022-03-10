World Kidney Day 2022: Theme, Significance, Slogans, and Posters

World Kidney day is celebrated on the second Thursday of March every year. This year World Kidney day will be celebrated on 10 March. It is celebrated to raise awareness about the importance of kidneys in our body and their functions.

This day also aims to educate people on protecting their kidneys from damage or any diseases. As per the reports, 01 in 10 people suffer from kidney-related disease globally.

World kidney day is a joint initiation of International Society of Nephrology (ISN) and the International Federation of Kidney Foundations (IFKF). Let's know about the theme and significance of this day.