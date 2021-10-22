'Potential Miracle': US Surgeons Conduct Transplant of Pig Kidney in Human Being

The conclusions are yet to be peer-reviewed.

The kidney was modified in a way that the human body does not perceive it as "foreign" and consequently doesn't reject it or fight against it.

The kidney was linked to the blood vessels of the recipient to see whether the latter would reject the kidney or not.

This is the first time that such an experiment has been conducted involving human beings, but the utilisation of pigs for transplants is not something novel.

Pig heart valves have been used extensively in human beings for more years now, BBC reported.

The choice of a pig as the animal donor, while seemingly strange at first, makes sense because its organs are roughly the same size as that of humans.

The demand for organs is rapidly outpacing the supply, according to The Economist. The discovery therefore, is an essential one.