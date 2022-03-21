World Down Syndrome Day 2022: Theme, History and Quotes

Theme, History and Quotes on World Down Syndrome Day 2022.
World Down Syndrome Day (WDSD) is observed every year on 21 March. It is a global campaign which is observed annually to spread awareness about Down Syndrome.
According to the official website of the United nations (UN), Down syndrome occurs when an individual has an extra partial (or whole) copy of chromosome 21. It is not yet know why this syndrome occurs, but Down syndrome has always been a part of the human condition.
This year, the theme for World Down Syndrome Day (WDSD) is '#InclusionMeans'. It highlights the importance of collective understanding and global conversation about Down Syndrome, which will empower people around the world to advocate for full inclusion in society for people with Down syndrome and disabilities.
The United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), in 2011, declared 21 March as World Down Syndrome Day. It was celebrated for the first time in the year 2012.
“She represents a step toward creating a world where you can have Down syndrome and still dream big. Where you can have Down syndrome and still be seen as beautiful and worthy.”
― Ashley Asti, Up: A Love Letter to the Down Syndrome Community
“People with Down syndrome can do anything—really, really, really anything!”
― Brittany Schiavone
“Having Down syndrome is like being born normal. I am just like you and you are just like me. We are all born in different ways, that is the way I can describe it. I have a normal life.”
— Chris Burke
“Having Down syndrome means nothing to me, I’m special like everyone else. I do not let people judge me for having Down syndrome. The important thing is how I feel about myself. On the inside, I feel beautiful.”
— Edward Barbanell
