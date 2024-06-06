World Brain Tumor Day 2024: 7 Myths & Facts About Brain Tumor

World Brain Tumor Day is an annual global healthcare event observed every year on 8 June with the intent of increasing public awareness about brain tumors. A brain tumor is an unusual growth of tissue in the brain or its covering that disrupt the proper brain functioning. A brain tumor is one of the deadliest disorders affecting any gender, both adults and children. There are two main types of brain tumors: primary brain tumors, which originate in the brain, and secondary brain tumors, also known as brain metastasis, which refers to a tumor that has spread to the brain from its area of origin.

A brain tumor is one of the most challenging and complex condition and needs a multidisciplinary approach for treatment and recovery. Myths and misconceptions about brain tumour, its risk factors, how it spreads, and treatment options are widespread.