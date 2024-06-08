World Brain Tumor Day 2024: 15 Signs & Symptoms Of Brain Tumor

warning signs and symptoms of brain tumor
Brain Tumor Symptoms: Every year on 8 June, the world unites to raise awareness about brain tumors on World Brain Tumor Day. This international day serves as a powerful platform to educate the public, advocate for improved patient care, and celebrate the resilience of those living with this challenging condition. The significance of World Brain Tumor Day is to shed light on the impact of brain tumors on individuals and society as a whole.
A brain tumor is an abnormal growth of cells in or around your brain. Spinal tumors and brain tumors are together called central nervous system (CNS) tumors. Brain tumors can be cancerous or noncancerous. Some tumors grow quickly, while others are slow growing.
Only about one-third of brain tumors are cancerous. But whether they’re cancerous or not, brain tumors impact brain function and health if they grow large enough to press on surrounding nerves, blood vessels and tissue. Tumors that develop in the brain are called primary tumors. Tumors that spread to the brain after forming in a different part of the body are called secondary tumors, or metastatic brain tumors.
Diagnosing a brain tumor typically involves a combination of neurological examinations, imaging tests such as MRI and CT scans, and biopsy for tissue analysis.
The symptoms of brain cancer depend on the size and location of the brain tumor. Brain cancer shares many symptoms with several less serious conditions, especially in the early stages. Many of the symptoms are common and unlikely to indicate brain cancer. Brain tumor symptoms are similar regardless of whether they are cancerous (malignant) or noncancerous (benign). They differ depending on the type, location in the brain, and the stage of the tumor.
Some of the most common symptoms of a brain tumor include:
Headache episodes
Vision problems
Memory loss
Mood changes
Loss of balance
Nausea
Fatigue
Anxiety or depression
Difficulty concentrating
Speech problems
Feeling confused or disorientated
Loss of coordination
Muscle weaknes
Tingling or stiffness on one side of the body
The prognosis for brain cancer is greatly improved by early detection. If one experiences any of the above symptoms with regularity or think that their symptoms are more significant, they need to see a doctor as soon as possible for an evaluation.
