World Multiple Sclerosis Day: Know the Early Signs & Symptoms Of the Condition

On the World Multiple Sclerosis Day, know the warning signs and symptoms of Sclerosis
(Image: iStock)
Multiple Sclerosis Symptoms: Multiple sclerosis (MS) is an autoimmune condition that affects the brain and spinal cord (central nervous system). Multiple sclerosis happens when the immune system unintentionally produces inflammation that damages myelin, the protective cover over nerve cells in brain and spine. The doctors call this demyelination. The attack causes scars, or lesions, that make it harder for signals to travel between brain and the body. There is no cure for MS, but treatment is available to help minimize ongoing damage from it and helps manage symptoms.
People with multiple sclerosis (MS) tend to have their first symptoms between the ages of 20 and 40. Early on, the symptoms get better, but then they come back. This is called relapsing-remitting MS.
Some people start with an episode of MS symptoms that doctors call clinically isolated syndrome (CIS). CIS symptoms are a lot like MS symptoms. The difference is that CIS is only one episode whereas MS is a chronic condition. Which symptoms a person has first depends on what part of their nervous system the disease affects.
Multiple sclerosis signs and symptoms differ greatly from person to person and throughout the disease also depends on the location of affected nerve fibers.
The common symptoms include:
Numbness or weakness in one or more limbs that typically occurs on one side of your body at a time
Tingling
Electric-shock sensations that occur with certain neck movements, especially bending the neck forward (Lhermitte sign)
Lack of coordination
Unsteady gait or inability to walk
Partial or complete loss of vision, usually in one eye at a time, often with pain during eye movement
Prolonged double vision
Blurry vision
Problems with sexual, bowel and bladder function
Fatigue
Slurred speech
Cognitive problems
Mood disturbances
Primary MS symptoms like tiredness and trouble walking or emptying the bladder happen because of the nerve damage. They further lead to secondary symptoms, like:
Urinary tract infections because the bladder is not emptied fully
Weak muscles and bones, or trouble breathing because of not getting enough exercise
Pressure sores while sitting or lying down for long periods of time
Pneumonia because food and fluid get into the lungs when one has trouble swallowing
