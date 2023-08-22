Squatting For Birth or in Water Tubs: Women 'Take Control' of Birthing Positions

Image used for representation.
When Roopa Sajwan, a 43-year-old Delhi-based entrepreneur, was pregnant with her second child three years ago, she was staunchly against the idea of giving birth at a hospital. All she wanted was a natural birth with minimum intervention from outside.
That, she says, led to the most peaceful labour and delivery experience she could have asked for. She delivered her child in all fours – a version of a squatting birth.
For Sajwan, it was about trauma.
A little over 11 years ago, when Sajwan was pregnant the first time, doctors, nurses, and the maternity hospital where she’d delivered her baby girl gave her "enough trauma to last a lifetime," she tells FIT.
Captured during Roopa Sajwan's second delivery.
For her second pregnancy, Sajwan took control – and opted for a natural birth, in a hospital setup, assisted by a doula and nurses.
Captured after Roopa Sajwan's second delivery.
Samantha Evans, a UK-based former nurse and sexual health expert, too chose to have home water births when she was pregnant with her second and third babies.
Evans, too, chose to have water births at home with the support of a midwife and a general physician.
For Evans, these experiences weren’t just free from the hassles of a hospital, but were less painful and easier for her to manage too. She tells FIT:
Evans and Sajwan both had prior bad experiences that led them to these decisions.
But for Supriya Sharma (32), who works with a multinational corporation in Bengaluru, the decision came out of the urge to give birth “naturally without any medical interventions.”
She did consult a few hospitals but realised that they won’t be open to accommodating her choices when it came to the birthing position, pain relief measures, or anything else too.
She finally consulted a birthing centre where she went in for a natural water birth.
Captured when Supriya Sharma was in labour.
More and more women are now opting for home births, water births, and standing births and moving away from convention, Dr Deepika Aggarwal, Senior Gynaecologist and Obstetrician, at Gurugram’s CK Birla Hospital, tells FIT. But to be fair, this wasn’t always the norm.
In positions where the woman is even slightly mobile or vertical, gravity works in her favour too.
Dr Sunita Verma, Director – Obstetrics & Gynaecology, Fortis Hospital, Shalimar Bagh, tells FIT:
“Staying upright, walking around, squatting, sitting on a birthing chair or a ball – all these help tolerate the pain better. Even rocking your pelvis can help it open up. Squatting actually aligns your pelvis and the baby perfectly which causes less pain during delivery.”
Captured after Roopa Sajwan's second delivery.
Neha Misra, a childbirth educator and doula based in Bengaluru, also emphasises that women are not actually moving away from medical science.
“At birthing centres and home births, general physicians, doulas, nurses, or gynaecologists are supervising these births,” she says.
This is the only such data available in public domain.
Misra, who assisted Sharma and Sajwan in their deliveries, says that there are more reasons that women are making these choices:
Women are equipped with all the important pregnancy knowledge, they don’t have to blindly follow what the doula or doctor is telling them.
They are having fewer children so they’re getting the luxury to focus on the process.
Women are realising that they don’t need an unnecessary surgery when natural births are possible.
Dr Aggarwal, in fact, says that it's a significant development that while these "birthing choices" are still not accessible to everyone, women are increasingly getting to make these choices on their own.
History, however, says that opting for these 'comfortable birthing positions' was actually the norm.
A 1987 study, titled The Evolution of Maternal Birthing Position, published in the American Journal of Public Health, depicts a bas-relief in an Egyptian temple where Cleopatra is delivering a baby while kneeling on the ground.
Cleopatra is delivering a baby while kneeling on the ground.
According to the 1987 study, François Mauriceau, a French obstetrician, was of the view that a reclining position would be more comfortable for the pregnant woman as well as the person facilitating the birth.
In his book, titled The Diseases of Women with Child and in Child-Bed, published in 1668, he wrote:
“The best and surest is to be delivered in their bed, to shun the inconvenience and trouble of being carried thither afterwards.”
In the Indian context too, sculptures across timelines show women giving birth in different positions.
However, doctors still advocate for supine (laying down on your back) births in multiple cases to avoid complications. Dr Verma explains that doctors find it easier to supervise and take control of the situation.
She goes on to add that there are several other reasons as well that doctors still prefer the now-conventional birthing position.
Many women are administered with epidural anaesthesia during labour which leads to a sensory blockage, resulting in decreased muscle power and overall weakness in the body.
In cases of prolonged labour, squatting becomes a difficult position to maintain.
There are no laws prohibiting home births in India, but several states have specific policies encouraging people to opt for institutional deliveries – especially those from lower income groups.
However, whether giving birth at a hospital or a birthing centre, doctors maintain is that standard protocols and precautions need to be followed to avoid any kind of infections and complications.
