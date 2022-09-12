58,000 Indians Die Of Snakebites Every Year: Why Is It Still Neglected?

"A problem of the economically and socially backward, that no one wants to direct resources to" – is how scientists, and public health specialists describe snakebite-related deaths in India.

To put things into perspective: At least 1.2 million Indians lost their lives to snakebites from 2000 to 2019 – representing an average of 58,000 people per year. This data also shows that India accounts to more than half the snakebite deaths across the world.

But snakebite remains one of the country's most neglected tropical diseases – with the only representative data available being the Registrar General of India - 1 Million Death study, and another on mortality in Bihar.

Last week, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) announced a first of its kind study looking at incidence of snakebites covering 13 states in 5 zones of India, among a population of 84 million.