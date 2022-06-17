Those Infected With Omicron Are Less Likely to Have Long COVID: Lancet

The peer-reviewed study conducted by the researchers in the UK is the first of its kind to compare the risk of long COVID between different variants.

The study uses data from a COVID Symptom study app, called ZOE COVID.

The study involved 56,003 UK adults who were infected between Dec 20, 2021, and March 9, 2022.

This time period was specifically chosen because at this time, over 70 percent of the positive cases were of Omicron.