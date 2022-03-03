WHO Recommends Merck’s Antiviral Pill for High Risk COVID Patients

Merck's COVID-19 oral pills has been recommended by a WHO expert panel.
(Photo: iStock)
An expert panel of the WHO, on Wednesday, 2 February, recommended the use of Merck Inc's COVID-19 pill, Molnupiravir.
The subgroup of people it is recommended for includes unvaccinated people, immunocompromised COVID patients, and the elderly.
Molnupiravir was previously recommended by the US FDA, and was approved for use in India by the DSCO in December 2021.
Molnupiravir is an experimental oral antiviral treatment which works by introducing errors into the genetic code of the COVID virus, preventing it from mutating, and thus, keeping the illness from escalating.
Is it not a prophylactic, and there is no evidence to suggest that it prevents COVID infections.
According to the company, Molnupiravir, is to be used in COVID patients who have,
Mild to moderate illness
At least one comorbidity
Not been hospitalised
Are over the age of 18
The pill is also meant to be taken 5 days after the onset of symptoms.
It is not recommended for pregnant women, children below the age of 18 as clinical trials have shown the risk of damage in these groups.
Speaking to FIT for a previous article, Dr SP Kalantri Director professor of Medicine at MGIMS and Medical Superintendent of Kasturba Hospital, pointed out that the pill may provide very little actual benefit, while the risks associated with it were too high.
After its approval, Dr NK Arora, Chairman of COVID-19 Working Group of NTAGI also said that the use of Molnupiravir in India should be restricted to the elderly, and particularly avoided in people of the reproductive age.
In India, 13 companies have been given the go ahead to manufacture and market Molnupiravir 200gm pills.
