Merck's COVID-19 Pill Shows Lesser Efficacy Than It Was Previously Estimated

American pharmaceutical company Merck & Co on Friday, 26 November said the updated data on its COVID-19 pill showed that it was less effective in reducing hospitalisations and deaths than it was previously estimated.

The company said its pill Molnupiravir showed a 30 percent reduction in hospitalisations and deaths now. It came to this conclusion after studying data from over 1,400 patients.

While one death was reported in the group that received the drugmaker's pill, as many as nine deaths were reported in the group that got placebo.

Last month, based on data collected from 775 patients, the company said its pill had efficacy of roughly 50 percent , Reuters reported.