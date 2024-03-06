What Is a Rare Disease? Rare Diseases List

In the medical field, where common ailments often take center stage, there exists a category of health conditions that, while lesser-known, significantly impact the lives they touch. According to the World Health Organization, rare diseases affect fewer than 65 individuals per 100,000 population. It is also referred to as ‘orphan diseases’, highlighting the neglect these conditions face in terms of research, drug development, and treatment options. The market's lack of focus on these diseases leaves many patients without the necessary diagnostics and therapies to manage their conditions effectively.

Even though these diseases are rare, they are very important to pay attention to. People with rare diseases and their families have worked hard to make more people aware of these conditions. Let's know about a few rare diseases and their diagnosis.