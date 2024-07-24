‘Most Advanced Weight Loss Drug Yet’ Reaches India: What is Tirzepatide?

In the past 2 years, weight loss drugs have gained more mainstream attention than they ever have.

If you've been on the internet in the past couple of years, you've likely heard of Ozempic, a Semaglutide weight-loss drug that became so popular that there's been a global shortage since 2021.

Several celebrities from Elon Musk to Oprah have openly endorsed them.

While Ozempic hasn't been approved for sale in India yet, another similar drug is all set to enter the Indian market soon.

India’s Central Drug Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) has approved Eli Lilly's Tirzepatide. Tirzepatide will make its debut in the Indian market under the brand name Mounjaro for the treatment of type 2 diabetes. Further, it is currently under review to be sold as an obesity drug under the name Zepbound, as well.

How much do we know about Tirzepatide? How it it different from other weight-loss drugs? How much will it cost?

FIT explains.