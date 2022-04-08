Metabolism and Weight Loss Myths Debunked

The word metabolism is used a lot in the weight loss or diet culture and people are hardly unaware of their actions and diets on the metabolism or the relationship between metabolism and weight loss.

There are a lot of myths, misconceptions, and wrong knowledge due to the lack of knowledge. Firstly, metabolism is the rate at which the body converts calories into energy so that the body can function and perform basic functions like breathing and blinking.

The process of busting these weight loss and metabolism myths will also help to know why there's a difference in the metabolic rate of people and what can improve or worsen it further.