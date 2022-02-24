'When I Realised I Am 36 Going on 56': From Metabolic Age, to Sattvic Recipes

It's been two years since the world was turned upside down thanks to the pandemic. From working to vacations, the pandemic has redefined just about everything. As I juggle between work, household chores, managing a toddler, getting away for vacations as and when I feel like, snatching some me time, feels like a dream. So when I got a chance to get away, I grabbed it with both hands.

Except, health or wellness holidays, come with their own bit of reality checks.

I was going to head to a wellness spa and rediscover myself, right? But the doctors and specialists there opened my eyes up to how much I had neglected my health.