'When I Realised I Am 36 Going on 56': From Metabolic Age, to Sattvic Recipes

It's been two years since the world was turned upside down thanks to the pandemic. From working to vacations, the pandemic has redefined just about everything. As I juggle between work, household chores, managing a toddler, getting away for vacations as and when I feel like, snatching some me time, feels like a dream. So when I got a chance to get away, I grabbed it with both hands.
Except, health or wellness holidays, come with their own bit of reality checks.
I was going to head to a wellness spa and rediscover myself, right? But the doctors and specialists there opened my eyes up to how much I had neglected my health.
My first stop was to meet Dr Arun Pillai, Director Spa & Wellness, Dharana at Shillim, who did a full test on me to find out my stress levels, metabolic age, fat and water content in my body, toxic levels in my body.
Metabolic age refers to your basal metabolic rate - meaning the number of calories your body burns at rest, compared to others in your age group at a population level.
I was in for a shock: I am 36 years old but my metabolic age was closer to that of a 56 years old.
In Ayurveda, there is a natural solution of every dosha. He gave me a diet plan based on Sattvic food. Sattvic food refers to foods that increase energy, happiness, calm, and mental clarity.
I met a chef who introduced me to simple sattvic diet and I am going to share a recipe with you guys. So watch the video and read on:
Ingredients:
50GM BLANCHED GREEN PAPAYA
CURRY LEAVES
1TSP MUSTARD SEEDS
10GM YELLOW MOONG DAL
20GM OF SOAKED MOONG DAL
5GM GRATED COCONUT
1TSP GRATED GINGER
1 CHOPPED ONION
SALT TO TASTE
PINCH OF PEPPER
CORIANDER LEAVES
MINT LEAVES
FEW DROPS OF LEMON
1 GREEN CHILLI
RECIPE
Heat coconut oil in a pan
Temper mustard seeds and curry leaves
Now add
Chopped onions
Green chilies
Grated ginger
Yellow moong dal
Soaked moong dal
Blanched papaya
Sauté it for a minute or so
Add coriander leaves and grated coconut and mix it well
Switch off the heat before adding few drops of lemon juice
