Uterine Fibroids: Symptoms, Types, Causes, Diagnosis and Treatment

Uterine fibroids are the benign (non-cancerous in nature) growths of the uterus that often develop during the reproductive years of a woman.

Also, known as Uterine Leiomyoma, uterine fibroids are dependent on the hormones like estrogen and progesterone to grow and that is why are only relevant during the childbearing years of a woman.

These fibroids shrink or calcify after menopause due to the decrease in the production of the hormones but it is quite common in women, can be single or multiple in number, can differ in size and only 3% of them can cause any hindrance in the pregnancy.

According to the reports in the 2013 year, nearly 171 million women are affected by uterine fibroids all across the world. So, let's know more about the condition emphasizing the causes, symptoms, diagnosis, and treatment.