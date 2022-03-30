‘The Unseen Crisis’: Half the Pregnancies in the World Are Unplanned Finds UNFPA

Forty-eight percent of all pregnancies in the world are unintended, reveals a new report by the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA)— the sexual and reproductive health agency of the United Nations.

The State of World Population Report also found that 60 percent of these unintended pregnancies end up in, often unsafe, abortions, making it a 'global health crisis'.

The UNFPA clarifies that the data doesn't focus on 'happy accidents', or unwanted pregnancies. Rather, the report is intended to throw light on the lack of reproductive choice that women across the world wield due to a combination of socio-economic factors.