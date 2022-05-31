World No Tobacco Day 2022: What Happens to Your Body As You Keep Smoking?

Whether you smoke cigarettes, you don't smoke cigarettes, or you smoke something else, you probably know the harmful effects of tobacco on the human body.

You probably also know the BENEFITS of quitting smoking and kicking tobacco for good. So we won't be going on about the benefits of quitting or the harmful effects of tobacco. Instead, we're looking at what happens to your body as you keep smoking - from day 1 to day 10,000 - how does your body change?

What happens to your body if you don't quit smoking? What happens with each passing day as you smoke cigarettes?

On World No Tobacco Day, this infographic FIT created in collaboration with a tobacco cessation expert and a pulmonologist and deaddiction specialist will help you understand the slow decline of health that happens with tobacco use.