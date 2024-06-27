Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Fit Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Tips To Reduce Cortisol Levels Naturally

Tips To Reduce Cortisol Levels Naturally

Know the simple ways to manage stress and reduce cortisol levels naturally
Shivangani Singh
Stress is a major problem that can have a detrimental impact on one's mental and physical health. Cortisol is a stress hormone that can lead to a range of health issues, including increased blood pressure, depleted sleep, and impaired cognitive function.

While there is no single treatment for stress, there are a few lifestyle changes that can help to reduce stress levels and cortisol levels. These include regular exercise, healthy diet, and spending time with friends and family that support you.

Let's have a quick look at the tips to manage stress and reduce cortisol levels.

How To Reduce Cortisol Levels Naturally?

  • One of the most important ways to reduce stress and cortisol levels is regular exercise. This should include around 150-200 minutes of mostly low-to-moderate-intensity exercise each week. It's important to allow yourself time to rest between workouts and to avoid overdoing it.

  • Another important way to reduce stress and cortisol is a healthy diet. This should include plenty of fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and legumes. It's also important to limit foods high in saturated fat, sugar, and salt.

  • Spending time with friends and family that support you can also help to reduce stress and cortisol levels. This could include family and friends who are willing to provide you with support and feedback. You can also seek professional help from a mental health professional or counselor.

  • According to a recent study, laughing can help lower stress levels and improve overall well-being. In fact, laughing may trigger the release of endorphins, which are hormones that have mood-boosting effects. Additionally, laughter can strengthen the immune system, reduce blood pressure, and improve cognitive function.

(Disclaimer: Parts of this article were generated by AI and published after the content was editorially modified and verified by a human based on their own judgement and expertise. The Quint does not publish AI-generated content without direct human involvement and oversight).

