5 Tips To Keep Your Hair Healthy Naturally

Healthy hair is a fundamental part of our well-being. It can help you feel confident, healthy, and attractive. In this article, we will discuss how to maintain healthy hair and prevent hair loss.

Hair is made up of a protein called keratin, which is found in the outer layer of the skin. It is responsible for protecting the skin from sun and water, and it also helps regulate the body's temperature.

If you neglect your hair, you may start to experience hair loss, brittleness, and dullness. This can severely affect your confidence and well-being.

Proper hair care is essential for maintaining healthy and vibrant hair. Let's have a look at the tips and tricks to maintain healthy hair.