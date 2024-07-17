Tips To Prevent Migraine Attacks

Migraine is a common health condition that affects more than 37 million people in the United States and up to 148 million people worldwide. There is evidence that more and more people are suffering from migraine globally.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), women suffer from migraine more than men do and the number is actually double.

The main symptom of migraine includes moderate to severe headache and around 85% of people experience throbbing pain. Around 60% of people experience one-sided pain and about 80% of people experience nausea and 30% of migraine sufferers experience vomiting. But almost everyone with migraine has increased sensitivity to light and sound.