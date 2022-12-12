Tips to manage joint pain in winter.

Winter is here and so are the struggles and challenges that come with the season. Allergies, infections, colds, flu, arthritis, and joint pains are a few of them. One of the key characteristics of joint pain is sore knees, hips, and ankles.

It is not in your head but the winter weather actually causes slow, achy joints, making it hard to move. Research has proved that the cold can make muscles feel more tensed up and tight leading to less mobility and flexibility in the joints.

Here are a few simple tips that can help you manage the stubborn joint pain in winter.