Tips to Get Rid of Nasal Congestion

Nasal congestion is a technical term used for stuffy nose and winter is the season when everyone is suffering from stuffy nose once in a while. First of all let's know what is nasal congestion? Nasal congestion occurs when nasal and adjacent tissues and blood vessels become swollen with excess fluid. Nasal congestion may cause nasal discharge or "runny nose."

Nasal congestion is not a serious condition in most cases but it must be taken seriously if the child faces problem while sleeping or feeding. A clogged nose is the result of inflamed blood vessels in a cold, the flu, allergies, or a sinus infection.

There may be different reasons for congestion but there are simple ways to get rid of it. Here are some things you can do feel and breathe better.