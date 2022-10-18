Post Diwali Detox: Dietary Tips to Detox Yourself

The month of October has begun and so have the festivities. Though the next week is the beginning of Diwali festivities, in particular, the festival vibe has already hit the market. The weekend and next week will witness the celebrations of Dhanteras to Diwali and Bhai Dooj. No doubt that the month will be jam-packed with festivities.

Festivals call for a celebration and also offer a reason to feast on several delectable dishes and sweets. We often indulge in binge eating and lose track of our healthy diet and workout routine. Double yoga sessions and a workout regime will not replace the unhealthy habits of a week.

You can try a few detox methods and maintain a diet plan to prevent the harmful effects of excess deep-fried food and sugar-loaded sweets.