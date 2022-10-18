Post Diwali Detox: Dietary Tips to Detox Yourself

Post Diwali, give your body some detox with these tips
(Image: iStock)
The month of October has begun and so have the festivities. Though the next week is the beginning of Diwali festivities, in particular, the festival vibe has already hit the market. The weekend and next week will witness the celebrations of Dhanteras to Diwali and Bhai Dooj. No doubt that the month will be jam-packed with festivities.
Festivals call for a celebration and also offer a reason to feast on several delectable dishes and sweets. We often indulge in binge eating and lose track of our healthy diet and workout routine. Double yoga sessions and a workout regime will not replace the unhealthy habits of a week.
You can try a few detox methods and maintain a diet plan to prevent the harmful effects of excess deep-fried food and sugar-loaded sweets.
For a week before and after, you can include a morning ritual in your daily routine. Drink a glass of warm lemon water in the morning. This will help you flush out the toxins from your body. If need be you can also add a teaspoon of honey. Both lemon and honey have medicinal properties thus they can provide weight loss benefits.
Sweets are a constant and important part of the Diwali menu and there are no festivities without sweets in an Indian household. Indian women love trying new recipes for Indian sweets and they often prepare them at home. These sweets include kaju katli, ladoos, kheer, and whatnot. But make sure to keep a check on your sugar intake. Try and cut your sugar intake for the next 2-3 weeks thus helping your body balance out the excess sugar you ate during festivals.
Our digestive system works constantly during the festive season and it has undergo a lot of pressure as well. This year, make sure to give your digestive system a little break and have light meals for a week after Diwali. Avoid meat or chicken since they are difficult to digest and it puts pressure on your digestive system. Rather choose food items like pulses, rice, curd, fruits and vegetables.
Fiber is well known for its detoxifying properties and it has all the nutrients required and necessary for your body. Thus include fiber-rich foods in your post-Diwali menu. These foods include cucumber, carrots, salads, sprouts, and other green leafy vegetables. You can also add soaked walnuts and almonds in your diet, but in moderation.
We cannot emphasize enough on the importance of hydration and water requirements for the body, it helps the body to detox on a daily basis so never skip it post festivities. Whatever strict diet you may follow but nothing can replace water. It not only flushes out toxins but improves metabolism and keeps you active throughout the day.
