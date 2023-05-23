Thyroid Disorders: How Lifestyle Changes & Early Detection Can Save Lives

The two most common thyroid disorders are hypothyroidism (underactive thyroid) and hyperthyroidism (overactive thyroid).
(Photo: Altered by FIT)
Thyroid disorders impact millions around the world each year. They often present subtle symptoms that may not be immediately evident, going undiagnosed.
The two most common thyroid disorders are hypothyroidism (underactive thyroid) and hyperthyroidism (overactive thyroid).
With low thyroid hormone levels, one might have symptoms such as:
Gradual weight gain
Constipation
Irregular menstrual cycles in women
Hair loss from the scalp
Dryness
Mild depression
Many individuals experiencing these symptoms may not realise that they are related to a thyroid problem. Without early testing and diagnosis, the condition can go undetected.
In the case of children, it becomes even more crucial to detect hypothyroidism early, especially in newborns, to prevent severe impairments in their mental and physical growth.
Characterised by an overactive thyroid, hyperthyroidism typically manifests with more noticeable and pronounced symptoms, including:
Weight loss
General malaise
Hand tremors
Increased bowel movements
Irritability
It is crucial to undergo testing as soon as thyroiditis is suspected in order to detect the disease early and initiate prompt treatment.
To facilitate early detection, one should get screened for tests such as T4 and TSH, which help determine if a patient is hypothyroid.
Once a diagnosis is confirmed, healthcare professionals can prescribe appropriate medications, such as synthetic thyroid hormones for hypothyroidism, antithyroid medications and beta-blockers for hyperthyroidism.
These medications help restore the balance of thyroid hormones in the body, alleviating symptoms and improving overall well-being.
In addition to medication, lifestyle modifications can also play a crucial role in managing thyroid disorders.
Regular monitoring of thyroid hormone levels is another important aspect of managing thyroid disorders. By monitoring hormone levels through periodic blood tests, doctors can ensure that the treatment is effective and make any necessary adjustments.
Many thyroid conditions, if managed properly, can be effectively controlled, allowing individuals to lead a normal and active life.
Taking proactive measures to detect and treat thyroid disorders ultimately promotes long-term health and supports individuals in leading active and fulfilling lives.
(Dr Harish Kumar is a Clinical Professor, and Head, Centre for Endocrinology and Diabetes, Amrita Hospital, Kochi.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)