Actress Mahima Chaudhry Diagnosed With Breast Cancer: What You Need To Know

(This story has been republished from The Quint's archives in the context of actress Mahima Chaudhry's breast cancer diagnosis.)

In India, for every two women diagnosed with breast cancer, one loses her life.

Nearly a lakh women die of breast cancer every year in India, that’s the highest in any Asian country, twice as much as United States of America, which has an incredibly high incidence of breast cancer.

October is the Breast Cancer Awareness month and we’re inundated with pink. Pink ribbons, pink products, pinkathons, pink monuments, all trying to raise awareness for the scourge that is breast cancer.

Though all the pink-washing has put the disease on the map and the funds in the right place, in terms of ‘cure’ or treatment not much progress has been made in the last five years. And that’s why early detection still remains the key to your survival and a quality life.

Luckily there are some simple things you can do to catch breast cancer early and improve your chances of survival. But first, let’s make sure we have the basics covered: