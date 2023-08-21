Surya Namaskar: 7 Common Mistakes To Avoid While Practicing The Sequence

Surya namaskar, also known as sun salutation is a traditional yoga sequence that comprises 12 powerful yoga poses. These poses help the person stay energetic and fit. It has a good impact on both the body and mind and can help improve cardiovascular health as well.

People practice several versions of Surya Namaskar but the regime and poses remain the same throughout. It also helps maintain a healthy weight but for the yoga sequence to work, it is important that you do it with utmost perfection and focus. You heard it right, this yoga pose also requires you to focus on your breathing and movements and stay aware of your breathwork at all times. Let's know what are the other common mistakes that one should avoid while practicing Surya Namaskar.