Celine Dion Postpones Her Tour Dates; Reveals Incurable Health Condition

Celine Dion reveals her diagnosis with Stiff Person Syndrome.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
French-Canadian singer Celine Dion, recently revealed that she has been diagnosed with Stiff Person Syndrome (SPS), a rare autoimmune and neurological disorder that causes rigidity and spasms in an individual's trunk and limbs.
Taking to social media, the 54-year-old singer shared an emotionally-charged video, in which she revealed that she has been having difficulties in walking and singing because of her condition. She also shared that she will be unable to perform at her scheduled shows in the UK and Europe next year.
"I've been dealing with problems with my health for a long time. And it's been really difficult for me to face these challenges and to talk about everything that I've been going through," Dion said.
"Recently I've been diagnosed with a very rare neurological disorder called the Stiff Person Syndrome which affects something like one in a million people. While we're still learning about this rare condition, we now know this is what's been causing all of the spasms I've been having.
Unfortunately, these spasms affect every aspect of my daily life, sometimes causing difficulties when I walk and not allowing me to use my vocal chords to sing the way I'm used to. It hurts me to tell you today that this means I won't be ready to restart my tour in Europe in February," she further added in her video message.
Take a look at it here:
Dion is best-known for her ballad 'My Heart Will Go On', from the Titanic soundtrack, for which she won an Oscar for Best Song in 2014.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)