Skincare Tips For Healthy Skin in Winters

Follow these tips for healthy skin in winter.
(Image: iStock)
Winter is around the corner and there is no doubt that we need to be extra careful with our hair and skin. Winter is quite challenging and harsh on the skin. We need to build barriers between the environment and our sensitive skin. There are several ways to do so and you may need to up your skincare regime in order to provide extra protection for the winters.
In winter, our skin tends to lose its natural moisture and becomes dry and itchy. Dryness leads to problems like flakiness, itchiness, and the risk of skin diseases like dermatitis and psoriasis. Thus, we are here with a list of tips and tricks to keep your skin healthy and glowy even in winter.
1. Winters can be too tempting to take a hot water shower because we do not want to get into chilling cold water and we may also be afraid of catching a cold. Thus, do not go for the cold showers but hot showers are even worse for your skin. Hot water tends to dry your skin even more and make it more prone to winter eczema and flakiness. Opt for a lukewarm shower.
2. Winters remind us of our hot coffee sessions and two to three cups of tea in a day but have you ever thought water is as necessary for you in winter as it is in summer, actually even more because your skin needs more water to stay moisturized internally? People often miss out on their water intake in winter because they tend to feel less thirsty. Another way to keep your skin hydrated is to install a humidifier in your home.
3. People often use the same products throughout the year but that is not appropriate because the seasons change, the humidity levels change and that affects the skin. Thus, choose mild cleansers and moisturizing serums along with products with ceramides, hyaluronic acid, and glycerin so that you do not strip off the natural oils from the skin.
4. You may feel your skin is dry and not at its best due to the extreme temperatures but never over-exfoliate the skin since it is already dry and flaky which will further damage the layers of the skin. You can exfoliate once in a week for better absorption of products and get rid of dead skin cells.
5. Make sure you wear your sunscreen because UV rays can be harmful even in winter. Moreover, winter eczema can be triggered by irritants in the air and clothes. So, make sure to protect your skin from pollution and invest in high-grade woolen clothes.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)