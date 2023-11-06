A Simple Blood Test Could Help Diagnose Bipolar Disorder: How It Works?

Image used for representation.
(Photo: FIT)
Taking a simple blood test and an online psychiatric assessment can now help you diagnose bipolar disorder, Cambridge University researchers say.
In a study published in the JAMA Psychiatry journal on 25 October, researchers say that while the blood test can diagnose up to “30 percent of patients with bipolar disorder, it is even more effective when combined with a digital mental health assessment.”
How it works: The study says that biomarker testing could help medical professionals differentiate between bipolar disorder and major depressive disorder.
The researchers pointed out how bipolar disorder is often misdiagnosed as a major depressive disorder because the two have overlapping symptoms.
Why this matters: Over 80 million people globally suffer from bipolar disorder. But, as the study pointed out, nearly 40 percent of them get misdiagnosed because of how much the symptoms overlap with other psychiatric conditions.
Limitations: The diagnosis is more effective if the concerned person is already seeing a psychiatrist for their treatment.
What the test can help do is make it easier for the doctor to “understand the biological origins of the mental health condition.”
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)