Sexolve 299: 'I Had Sex With My Husband And Boyfriend, Now I'm Pregnant'

Dear RainbowMan,

I cannot tell you how much courage I had to muster to come and tell you this. This is deeply personal. I have been married for the past 5 years. I come from a reasonably affluent family and my husband and I had married after a long courtship.

During our courtship we had sex multiple times. All time though it was always the mundane stuff, though we enjoyed it thoroughly. As time progressed, we got closer but our sex remained the same - simple but mutually enjoyable.

My husband naughtily told me then - in the first night I will tell you something more and you will enjoy it. Things progressed we married and we had our first night. In the first night when I was giving him a blowjob, he came in my mouth. I quickly spat it. When he saw that he got very upset. Are these fantasies normal? Is my husband abnormal?

To salvage our night, I ended up giving him a blow job a couple of times more and every time he came in my mouth and insisted that I dont spit it. He asked me if I loved it, but it was evident that he wasn't willing to listen to no as an answer.

Now we have a 1-year-old child.

Post that night, he has had sex with me multiple times and every time he has insisted that I ingest his sperm. I don't like it. I recently objected to it and he slapped me while we were having sex for refusing. He slapped me in a sexual way, but it hurt real bad. I am not sure what is happening here.



Lost She