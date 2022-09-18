Sexolve 321| 'Love Doesn't Exist In My Life'

I have been in a similar state sometime back, where I believed I would die alone and will have no one by my side. I may not know exactly how you feel, because even empathy has its limitations, but I can definitely say that I have an inkling.

Many fear growing old and lonely. Somehow we assume that when we have a significant other, they will help us find our happiness. The truth though is - that we need to only seek contentment in the freedom that we enjoy within our own selves.