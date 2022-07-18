Second Positive Case of Monkeypox Confirmed in Kannur: Kerala Health Ministry

Monkeypox is a virus that causes smallpox-like skin lesions, but symptoms are usually milder than those of smallpox. Flu-like symptoms are common initially, ranging from fever and headache to shortness of breath.

Although monkeypox is rare and usually non-fatal, the Congo strain reportedly causes death in up to 10 percent of the patients.

The World Health Organization (WHO) in a statement on 6 July, said that monkeypox has begun spreading through local transmission for the first time in newly affected countries with no travel histories to West or Central Africa, where monkeypox is endemic.

However, the organisation has not declared this a pandemic or a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC).