UK PM Rishi Sunak Fasts 36 Hours Every Week: We Ask Doctors if You Should Do It

"In this form of calorie deficit, the body first starts burning carbohydrates reserve followed by burning fat reserves, resulting in overall weight loss," explains Dr Geetanjali Jaswal, an Ayurvedic doctor and sports and fitness nutritionist.

Dr Ambrish Mithal, Head of Endocrinology and Diabetes at Max Healthcare, New Delhi tells FIT, "Someone like Sunak likely has a whole team of nutritionists and fitness experts and does other things to keep fit. So to attribute his good health and physique to one diet fad and try to emulate it would be wrong."

Dr Shikha Sharma, Nutritionist and Founder of Nutriwel Health, an online nutrition advisory company of nutrition coaches, says that more than the fast itself, what concerns her is that he reportedly drinks tea and coffee during this time, which she says "is almost worse."

"We don't ever recommend drinking tea on a fast because tea is constipating and it works as an astringent – something that constricts your tissues, and can lead to acidity. Coffee, too, can cause acidity, especially on an empty stomach."