Reusable Water Bottles Hold More Bacteria Than Your Toilet Seat: What Study Says

Reusable bottles can hold 40,000 times more bacteria than the average toilet seat, the study added.
The humble reusable water bottle, that is considered safe for both yourself and the environment – may not be the best bet for your health, points a new study.
The study from US-based waterfilterguru.com revealed that reusable bottles can hold 40,000 times more bacteria than the average toilet seat – if not cleaned regularly. The study describes these bottles as a “portable petri dish.”
The big points:
Scientists first swabbed parts of different water bottles three times each – including the spout lid, straw lid, and the squeeze-top lid.
They found two types of bacteria present: Gram-negative rods and bacillus.
While gram-negative bacteria can cause infections that are increasingly resistant to antibiotics, bacillus can result in gastrointestinal issues.
"I've never heard of someone getting sick from a water bottle. Similarly, taps are clearly not a problem: when did you last hear of someone getting ill from pouring a glass of water from a tap? Water bottles are likely to be contaminated with the bacteria that are already in people's mouths," Dr Simon Clarke, a microbiologist at the University of Reading, told New York Post.
Scientists recommended washing reusable bottles at least once a day with hot soapy water, and sanitising them at least once a week.
