Looking for the Perfect Summer Drink? Look No Further Than Good Ol’ Buttermilk

Plus for something so delicious, it is loaded with nutrients, besides delivering the much needed protein.

Two glasses a day is a smart way to add extra protein to our diet seamlessly.

Lack of enough calcium is very often a cause of concern for many people.

We all need to score enough calcium for strong bones, and here too chaach can come in handy.

Made from curd, chaach is a great way of sneaking extra calcium, even for those who are lactose intolerant, as most lactose intolerant people are able to tolerate chaach (and I say this from experience).

Two glasses a day (1 cup curd) can deliver the calcium your bones desperately need.

Chaach delivers multiple vitamins - B complex, A and E. It also delivers the much coveted Vitamin B 12, which most vegetarians tend to be deficient in, and whose deficiency can lead to multiple health issues.

Buttermilk also delivers riboflavin that helps detox and cleanse the body, allowing it to function properly.