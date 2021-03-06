Dog Lovers, You Rock, But Feeding Strays Wrongly May ‘Bite’ Back

Feeding stray dogs – often considered a divine act by many in India – may prove to be harmful if they are fed in an irregular manner, say animal welfare experts.

Vandana Anchalia, Founder and Director at Kannan Animal Welfare, a non-profit organisation involved in rescue and rehabilitation of dogs, says, while dogs that go unfed are generally more aggressive towards humans, feeding dogs outside someone’s house or at a common area could make them territorial, causing problems for other people.

Recently, a family of three claimed they were gheraoed in a car for over three hours by a group of angry residents in Gurugram, for feeding stray canines.