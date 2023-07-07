World Chocolate Day 2023: The Health Benefits of a Chocolatey Indulgence

Image used for representation.
Cacao, or the unfiltered & raw version of cocoa, which forms the backbone of our delectable chocolate treats, contains biologically active phenolic compounds, making it an antioxidant.
Dark chocolate contains high levels of flavanols, a type of flavonoid found in cacao plants.
Flavanols induce the production of nitric oxide which relaxes our blood vessels, improves the blood flow, and lowers blood pressure, thereby acting as a helping hand to the heart.
Chocolate is also a protector. Improved blood flow acts as a protective layer against heart diseases, improves cognition, and also is beneficial in fighting cell damage related to ageing, explained Cleveland Clinic.
A study conducted in 2009 showed that chocolate that is rich in flavanols can protect the skin from UV rays too.
And it is of course the perfect mood booster.
We all crave chocolate, especially when we are sad or upset. The pleasurable feeling you get after relishing in a chocolatey treat occurs for a scientific reason.
Dark chocolate contains polyphenolic compounds which lower the levels of cortisol, a stress hormone in our body.
A study conducted in January 2022 found that participants who consumed 85 percent cocoa chocolate experienced significantly lower negative emotions compared to those who consumed 70 percent dark chocolate.
Not all chocolates are healthy though.
Research shows that dark chocolate is the healthiest of all options due to low levels of sugar and milk content. While milk chocolate does contain cocoa, the element making dark chocolate healthy, the percentage of cocoa solids differ greatly.
According to Cleveland Clinic, dark chocolate contains 50-90 percent cocoa solids while milk chocolate contains 10-50 percent. The higher the percentage of cocoa solids, the greater the health benefits.
On the other hand, white chocolate does not contain cocoa solids at all, thus making it more of a confection.
But while dark chocolate does have some really useful health benefits, it also contains caffeine.
Although the levels of caffeine present in it are much lower than the amount present in coffee, if you are someone who is sensitive to its effects, it is recommended to not consume dark chocolate.
For most people, chocolate is a big part of their life, sometimes more than they'd like it to be.
While most of us may feel guilty after an occasional chocolatey indulgence, turns out these cravings can reap multiple health benefits.
