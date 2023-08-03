Govt Considers Restrictions On Non-Smoking Nicotine: Is It Really Needed?

Nicotine gum is perhaps one of the easiest replacement therapies available for those who want to quit or reduce cigarette smoking.

A report in the Economic Times indicated that the Drugs Technical Advisory Board (DTAB) has deliberated on regulating how it is sold. No science has yet been offered as to why the ban may be enforced, even on the low-dose 2 mg variant.

According to Schedule K of Drugs Rules, 1945, nicotine gum and lozenges containing up to 2mg of nicotine are exempted from sale licence and no prescription from a registered medical practitioner is needed.