Corbevax Vaccine Gets Emergency Use Approval For Children

Experts from India's central drug authority recommended on Monday that Corbevax COVID-19 vaccine be granted EUA for administration in children.
(Photo: The Quint)
After Bharat Biotech's Covaxin, Biological E Limited's Corbevax has become only the second vaccine to receive emergency use authorization (EUA) by the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI).
The Corbevax vaccine received approval from the DCGI late Monday, 21 February, for use in children and adolescents aged 12 to 18 years.
India had been administering Bharat Biotech's Covaxin for use in adolescents between 15 and 18 years, 3 since January 2022.
The DCGI cleared Corbevax for restricted use on adults in December 2021, alongside Serum Institute of India's Covovax and Merck's antiviral COVID pill, Molnupiravir.
Corbevax is a protein subunit vaccine.
Protein subunit vaccine technology is a reliable approach that introduces only the part of the virus that is needed to trigger an immune response.
Corbevax also holds the honour of being India's first indigenously developed RBD protein subunit vaccine in the fight against COVID-19.
The pharmaceutical company behind Corbevax, Biological E, is based out of Hyderabad.
Similar to Pfizer or Moderna's vaccine, Corbevax will also need to be administered in two doses.
