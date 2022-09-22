US Panel Calls Anxiety a ‘Chronic Condition’, Recommends Screening in Adults

However, it must be noted that there isn't specific evidence to show that this screening method can identify anxiety in these adults acurately.

So, further diagnostic examination would be required to confirm the results if a person tests positive for anxiety in the screening.

The panel also acknowledges that there isn't enough evidence to suggest that the screening would necessarily bring down the rate of suicides – a leading cause of deaths in the US.

Despite these ambiguities, the panel has concluded that anxiety screening definitely has a 'moderate net benefit' for US adults.